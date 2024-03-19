Asia Pacific Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Outlook 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Asia Pacific Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Asia Pacific automotive lead-acid battery market size reached US$ 6,063.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7,233.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2024-2032.

Asia Pacific Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific automotive lead-acid battery market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automobiles in the region. Furthermore, the growing ownership of passenger vehicles, on account of the rising disposable incomes and elevating lifestyles of individuals living in the region, is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of two-wheeler vehicles across the Asia Pacific, in which lead-acid batteries are extensively used, is further creating a positive outlook for the overall market. Additionally, the shifting preferences from conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to lead-acid batteries, owing to their cost-effectiveness and ability to provide high surge currents, are also stimulating the market growth.

Asia Pacific Automotive Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends:

Apart from this, the escalating demand for more environmentally friendly and sustainable options is further propelling the market for lead-acid batteries in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, various key market players are increasingly investing in research and development activities to introduce lead-acid batteries that have minimal environmental impact and an extended lifecycle. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the government authorities of the Asia Pacific region are taking the initiative to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles and implementing stringent environmental regulations, which is creating a favorable environment for the lead-acid battery market. Besides this, the expanding IT infrastructure and the inflating need for reliable power sources for data centers are anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific lead-acid battery market in the coming years.

https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-automotive-lead-acid-battery-market

Key Market Segmentation:



Key Regions Analysed



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others



Analysis for Each Country



Market by Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles



Two-Wheelers

HEV Cars



Market by Product



SLI Batteries

Micro Hybrid Batteries



Market by Type



Flooded Batteries



Enhanced Flooded Batteries

VRLA Batteries



Market by Customer Segment



OEM

Replacement



Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape



Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

