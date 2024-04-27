Trump VP Contender Kristi Noem Recalls Killing Her Dog, Goat In New Book: 'A Better Politician...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "South Dakota governor Kristi Noem sparked outrage this week after outlining how she had shot her dog and a family goat in an upcoming memoir. Podcaster podcaster Tommy Vietor called her 'Jeffrey Dahmer with veneers' while PETA officials decried the 'irresponsible' decision. Noem - a strong contender for becoming Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate - also faced flak from the Democratic National Committee as the book excerpts went viral.A copy of the upcoming memoir obtained by The Guardian outlines Noem's interactions with a 'hated' and 'untrainable' puppy named Cricket. She recalled the animal ruining a hunt and later attacking chickens owned by a local family like a“trained assassin”. Realising that he was“dangerous to anyone she came in contact with”, the politician had led Cricket to a gravel pit before shooting him dead.

The somewhat murderous narrative continues with the subsequent death of a“nasty and mean” family goat that had not been castrated. Noem described the goat as having a“disgusting, musky, rancid” odour and“loving to chase” her children - knocking them down and ruining their clothes. She had dragged the creature to a gravel pit after deciding to kill it in the same manner as Cricket. However the goat jumped and survived the first shot, prompting Noem to retrieve another shell from her truck before she“hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down”.“I guess if I were a better politician I wouldn't tell the story here,” she wrote in conclusion.'No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward' is set to be published across the US next month.

(With inputs from agencies)

