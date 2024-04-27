Spain's Defense Minister Confirms Plans To Send Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spain will hand over missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced this during the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on April 26, Ukrinform reports, citing a press release from the Spanish Defense Ministry.

"The minister has focused, in particular, on the Spanish contribution to anti-aircraft defense, which is a fundamental concern, announcing the shipment of a set of long-range Patriot anti-aircraft interceptor missiles that will arrive at the logistics base within four days," the press release read.

Robles also reported the delivery on April 25 of a new consignment of heavy artillery ammunition, "which will be followed by other shipments of 155mm and 120mm ammunition in the coming months." In addition, Spain sent medicines for hospitals and individual first-aid kits for military personnel to Ukraine.

According to the press release, in the next two months, Spanish aid to Ukraine will include light and heavy machine guns, protected wheeled logistics vehicles, armored infantry vehicles, anti-tank weapons and field artillery howitzers.

In the future, these shipments will be followed by the supply of various anti-aircraft surveillance systems and remote weapons stations for defense against drones, which the Spanish defense industry is preparing.