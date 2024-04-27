Invaders Injure Three Residents Of Donetsk Region On Apr 26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops injured three civilians in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, April 26.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 26, the Russians injured three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Halytsynivka and one in Illinivka," he wrote.

Filashkin noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has killed at least 1,938 citizens in the region and injured at least 4,843. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russian troops also shelled 12 settlements in the Donetsk region on April 26, damaging 18 civilian objects. People were wounded in the shelling, the regional police reported.

"The occupiers attacked 12 settlements in the Donetsk region. [...] Eighteen civilian objects were damaged, including 13 residential buildings, an educational institution, outbuildings, a car, and a power line," the report said.

Photo credit: National Police