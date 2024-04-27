Video: Inkishaf | Smart City Project Has Failed To To Streamline Drainage System In Srinagar City

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video: Inkishaf | Patients Don't Get Fair Treatment At Govt Dental College Hospital Srinagar Video: Inkishaf | High Density Apple Orchardists In Kashmir Deprived Of Subsidy Money- Part 2
Smart City project has failed to streamline drainage system in Srinagar city | Watch this week's Inkishaf with Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat
MENAFN27042024000215011059ID1108145779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.