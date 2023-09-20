National Ic Day Marked In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
National Music Day has been celebrated at Heydar Aliyev Cultural
Center in Uzbekistan.
The event participants first viewed the exhibition of the photos
and publications dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, management of Tashkent
State Pedagogical University, professors and teachers of higher
schools, students, science, culture and art figures, local
Azerbaijanis took part in the celebration.
The National Leader Heydar Aliyev's views on the contributions
of Uzeyir Hajibayli to national culture, the creativity of the
gencomposer, events held in Shusha with the participation of
President Ilham Aliyev were discussed as part of the event. Next,
the guests also enjoyed a video material on the Kharibulbul Music
Festival.
In his speech, director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in
Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov emphasized that the National Music Day was
established on the occasion of the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibayli,
the founder of the modern Azerbaijani professional music and the
first opera in the Muslim East.
He outlined that September 18 has been marked in Azerbaijan by
the National Music Day by the presidential order.
The center director spoke about the Azerbaijani rich culture and
musical art, which has made unparalleled contributions to human
culture.
Other speakers, including Executive director of the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, professor Erkin
Nuriddinov, associate professor of the Faculty of Music of Nizami
Tashkent State Pedagogical University Davron Kadyrov spoke about
friendly relations between the Uzbek-Azerbaijani peoples.
They underlined that the Azerbaijani music is well-known,
beloved and played all over the world.
It was brought to attention that after 30 years, Shusha, the
homeland of the world-famcomposer Uzeyir Hajibayli and the
Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 was liberated from the
Armenian invaders.
As a result of the successful policy of the Azerbaijan state,
extensive restoration and construction works are being carried out
in liberate Shusha, international cultural events and festivals are
held, and the bust and statue of genUzeyir Hajibayli has been
re-erected in Azerbaijan's cultural capital.
Note that the National Music Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on
September 18 each year. The music feast marks the birthday of the
outstanding composer, founder of Azerbaijani professional musical
art and opera, Uzeyir Hajibayli.
The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a
holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi Hajibayov, who used to
celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death. This
tradition continues till nowadays.
Numercultural events, including gala concerts and festivals,
are being held nationwide as part of the celebration.