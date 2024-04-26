MBRF To Participate In 33Rd Edition Of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is set to participate in the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which will be held from 29 April to 5 May 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme“Where the World's Tales Unfold”.

In line with its strategic vision, the MBRF's participation at the ADIBF aims to promote intellectual, knowledge, and literary creativity by showcasing its wide array of programs and initiatives. This commitment comes from its aim to disseminate knowledge, foster innovation, and advance sustainable development targets. By taking part in the ADIBF, the MBRF solidifies its presence within the regional and global knowledge landscape. This renowned international event holds a prominent position in the field of knowledge, attracting a substantial audience of over 300,000 attendees and featuring contributions from over 1,350 publishers across 90 nations. With over 375 local and international exhibitors participating in the current edition, the ADIBF plays a vital role in forging robust connections for knowledge exchange among readers, writers, and publishers from the UAE and various other participating countries.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said:“For over forty years, ADIBF has reinforced its position as a premier global knowledge event. Serving as a catalyst for the advancement of the knowledge sector, this event not only energizes the book industry but also stimulates literary and intellectual creativity, further fostering a combination of ideas among diverse people. The MBRF is dedicated to participating in this pioneering knowledge event, recognizing it as an ideal platform for sharing knowledge and as a platform that links readers, writers, authors, and publishers on local, regional, and global scales.”

H.E. added:“The exhibition provides a glimpse into the world of literature, inviting visitors and participants to explore the latest works of literary and intellectual innovation. By actively participating in ADIBF's sessions, we can highlight the key role of MBRF in promoting sustainable development through knowledge, serving as a cornerstone for empowering individuals and uplifting nations and societies.”

The MBRF pavilion will host a series of workshops and discussion seminars under the 'Knowledge Lounge' events, which are designed to involve community members of all ages and interests. These events offer participants the opportunity to engage in meetings and sessions, drawing inspiration from the expertise and experiences of specialists across diverse fields. The 'Knowledge Lounge' sessions and activities prioritize reading, book discussions, and interactions with authors, aiming to cultivate a culture of reading and literary analysis.

The MBRF's pavilion will further organize a variety of events as part of the 'KnowTalks,' jointly organized by the MBRF and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). These sessions aim to showcase best practices and international experiences in tackling environmental challenges, water scarcity, climate issues, and strategies for promoting green investments. Experts, policymakers, researchers, intellectuals, and academics come together to exchange insights and knowledge on these critical topics.

Under the 'Bil Arabi' initiative, the MBRF's pavilion will host a selected group of influencers and content creators committed to promoting the Arabic language. The objective is to advocate for the consistent use of Arabic among content creators and Arab influencers, thereby enriching digital content in Arabic across global digital platforms. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing communication and interaction within the Arab digital community.

During its participation at the ADIBF, the MBRF will organize a series of events aligned with its strategic programs and initiatives. These include the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), the Digital Knowledge Hub, and a signing ceremony dedicated to the outcomes of the DIPW.