(MENAFN- 3BL) EPISODE SUMMARY
Design Thinking Plastics Part 2 continues our deep dive into how design can redefine the sustainability of plastics. In this episode, we discover how businesses and designers are putting design thinking to action with Rosalie McMillan, Co-founder of Smile Plastics, and Daniella Souza Miranda, Global Marketing Director at Dow.
EPISODE NOTES
In part two of our design thinking discussion, we delve into how design can impact a country and a company's climate goals, as up to 80% percent of a product's lifetime emissions are determined by decisions made at the design stage. With guests Rosalie McMillan, Co-founder of Smile Plastics, and Daniella Souza Miranda, Global Marketing Director at Dow, we explore how large and small businesses are implementing design thinking into their core strategies.
SHOW CONTRIBUTORS
Host : Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer : Lisa Desai
Sound Production : PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise
Communications Advisor : Jonny West-Symes, Teneo
Artwork : Dow Creative Element
