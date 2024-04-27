Japan Joins Coalition To Return Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported this in Telegram .

"We are grateful to Japan for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Thus, the coalition includes all G7 countries and 36 countries in total," the statement reads.

UNICEF reports significant increase in number ofkilled in attacks across Ukraine

Yermak thanked everyone who supports the return of children to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 11, Ukraine presented specific measures to return children illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia at a meeting of the international coalition.

Photo: Getty Images