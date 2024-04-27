Japan Joins Coalition To Return Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported this in Telegram .
"We are grateful to Japan for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Thus, the coalition includes all G7 countries and 36 countries in total," the statement reads. Read also:
UNICEF reports significant increase in number of children
killed in attacks across Ukraine
Yermak thanked everyone who supports the return of children to Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 11, Ukraine presented specific measures to return children illegally deported and forcibly displaced by Russia at a meeting of the international coalition.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN27042024000193011044ID1108146959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.