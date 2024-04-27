Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Grandson Laid To Rest, Mother Awaits Missing Son

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Wracked with grief, Tajaa Begum laid her grandson Haziq to rest. Yet, the agonizing wait for her son Showkat, missing since the Jhelum River capsized their boat two weeks ago, continues. Showkat, the sole provider for his family, had tried to save Haziq, but both were tragically swept away by the current.
Days have turned into weeks, and Tajaa's gaze remains fixed on the unforgiving Jhelum. Her eyes, clouded with desperation, search for any sign of her dead son.“Showkat,” she rasps.“My heart aches for a final goodbye, my son.”
The tragic incident occurred when the boat they were travelling in capsized in the river on April 16. In that incident, six people lost their lives, and three went missing.
Showkat had managed to save himself and reached for the rope, but upon seeing his son Haziq drowning, he jumped back into the river to try and save him. Both Showkat and Haziq eventually drowned.
However, on Friday, the body of young Haziq Showkat was retrieved, and on Saturday morning, the missing body of the second boy, Farhan Parray, was also found. Unfortunately, Showkat Ahmad remains unaccounted for in this tragic incident.
Eyewitnesses recount the heart-wrenching scenes of Tajaa Begum bidding farewell to her grandson Hazik, only to be consumed by renewed grief for her missing son. Her cries echo in the air as she yearns for closure and the chance to bid a final goodbye to her beloved son.
“If Taja could get her son's body back, she might find some solace,” locals said.
“His continued absence has left her devastated as she is unable to overcome the shock of the tragedy. The lingering uncertainty surrounding her son's fate adds to her grief, with the haunting memories of the tragic incident lingering in her mind,” they said, adding that the traumatic scene will remain etched in the minds of the locals from Gandbal for a long time, and the river Jhelum will haunt them as well.
Despite her age and health, she visited the nearby river Jhelum daily, pleading for the safe return of her loved ones. According to locals, her determination is a symbol of the deep emotional toll this tragedy has taken on families in their area.
