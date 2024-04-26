Climate Activists Picket Swiss National Bank's Shareholder Meeting

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Climate campaigners picketed the Swiss National Bank's shareholders meeting in Bern on Friday in protest against the bank's investments in companies they say damage the environment and carry out fracking.

Español es Activistas climáticos reclaman una política monetaria ecológica al Banco Nacional Suizo Read more: Activistas climáticos reclaman una política monetaria ecológica al Banco Nacional Suizo

This content was published on April 26, 2024 - 14:47 2 minutes Reuters

The demonstration follows a decision this month by Europe's top human rights court that Bern was not doing enough to protect its citizens against rising temperatures. There was also a protest at the UBS annual general meeting on Wednesday.

More More Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights

This content was published on Apr 9, 2024 The European Court of Human Rights says the Swiss authorities are responsible for not implementing efficient climate change policies and for violating the right to life of a group of elderly women.

Read more: Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights

Switzerland recorded its two hottest years ever in 2022 and 2023, and snow levels in the Alps are retreating.

Around 50 activists attended the meeting in Bern to demand that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) sell its shareholdings in fossil fuel and fracking companies or use them to change the companies' behaviour.

Protesters held up placards saying“Stop Fracking Investments End Fossil Finance” and“No Financial Stability Without a Stable Climate” outside the normally sedate event, which saw tightened security to prevent disruptions.

“We want a climate and environmentally friendly monetary and investment policy from the SNB,” said Asti Roesle, campaigns director at the Swiss Climate Alliance.“The SNB can play a strong role because of the size of its investments.”

The SNB owns stakes in companies including oil majors Chevron, Shell and Exxon Mobil as part of its CHF700 billion ($767 billion) of foreign currency investments.

More More Switzerland's 'disappointing' contribution to an emissions-free planet

This content was published on Oct 29, 2021 If all countries had a climate policy like Switzerland's, global temperatures could rise by 4°C by the end of the century.

Read more: Switzerland's 'disappointing' contribution to an emissions-free planet

Its investments were linked to 12 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions last year, according to its sustainability report.

The SNB declined to comment on the protests or its investment strategy ahead of the AGM, but it has previously ruled out using its shareholdings to influence environmental policy.

“The SNB says dealing with climate change should be a matter for political institutions, but this is an emergency,” said Roesle.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.



Landmark ruling: Switzerland's climate policy violates human rights Switzerland's 'disappointing' contribution to an emissions-free planet

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .