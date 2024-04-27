Ukrainian Military Shoots Down Enemy Drone In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down an enemy drone in the Dnipro district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Air defense was operating in the Dnipro district. The defenders of the sky shot down an enemy drone," Lysak wrote. Read also:
He thanked the Ukrainian military for their effective work.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones in the Odesa region.
