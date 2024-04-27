Ukrainian Military Shoots Down Enemy Drone In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down an enemy drone in the Dnipro district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Air defense was operating in the Dnipro district. The defenders of the sky shot down an enemy drone," Lysak wrote.

He thanked the Ukrainian military for their effective work.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones in the Odesa region.