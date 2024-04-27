Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi Back-To-Back Rallies In Karnataka IMD Heatwave Alert, IPL 2024 Match And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on April 28. Orange alert issued over severe heatwave until April 28. Congress in Karnataka to stage protest on Apr 28 against 'paltry' drought relief given by Centre and morePM Modi will begin a full-fledged campaign in parts of Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. PM will reach Belagavi on April 28 morning to address a public meeting at 10 am. The PM would then fly to Sirsi to attend a public meeting at 12 noon. The PM's next destination would be Davangere, where he is anticipated to participate in an election rally at 2 pm. Furthermore, Modi would address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 pm. On April 29, the Prime Minister would travel to Bagalkote to attend a public meeting at 11 am alert IMD says temperature to soar till April 28, rainfall likely to bring relief in some states: The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave over East and South Peninsular region for the next five days, while isolated rainfall is expected in some states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and others till April 28 vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL) match today: Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 28. Both teams are coming into the match after facing a close defeat alert issued over severe heatwave until April 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave conditions to continue over East and South Peninsular India for five days. An orange alert over the heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema until April 28: Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest across Punjab to raise voice for farmers' demands - The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to hold protest demonstrations across Punjab province in Pakistan to advocate the approval of farmers' demands, reported ARY News, on April 28. The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman, announced the protest. Further, the Secretary General of JI, Ameerul Azim, said that the sit-in protests will take place on Tuesday, April 30, on major roads across the province, as reported by ARY News. In a statement, the secretary general of JI attributed the escalating wheat crisis to the government's misguided policies in Karnataka to stage protest on Apr 28 against 'paltry' drought relief given by Centre: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress will stage a demonstration on April 28 here against the 'paltry' drought relief given by the Centre to the state, as per PTI, who is also Congress state president, said against the demand for ₹18,172 crore to mitigate drought in the state, the Centre has sanctioned only ₹3,454 crore union government has announced a very paltry sum of relief, which will be grossly insufficient to provide drought relief to farmers, he told mediapersons here.



