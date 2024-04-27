Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Displays Valuable Publications At Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 27 April 2024:

For the third consecutive time, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will participate in the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, from 29 April to 5 May 2024. This reflects the library's commitment to communicate with the literary community, expand the horizons of knowledge through cultural exchange, and introduce community members to its unique services and facilities.

During its participation, the library will showcase its initiatives, services, and a selection of valuable publications, which include titles and books by international authors translated into Arabic. The library will also display a series of masterpieces by the 'Dean of Arabic Novel' Naguib Mahfouz, in several languages as part of its“A World in Your Language” initiative. Additionally, the library will highlight Its unique digital services, including free browsing through“Media Info,” displaying historical knowledge treasures and rare and old manuscripts, such as the“Description of Egypt 1809-1828” series.

“Since its establishment, the library has been keen to participate in local, regional, and international events, namely the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, as it allows us to communicate with the public and display our latest publications, foster relationships with publishing houses, authors, writers, thinkers,

and writers, and learn about the experiences of exhibitors from more than 90 countries. Through our participation, we also aim to highlight the pivotal role that our library plays in spreading knowledge and promoting culture among various segments of society,” said Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation.

“Through these participations, we seek to enrich cultural dialogue and support global knowledge exchange, based on our belief that books create bridges of communication between diverse cultures and contribute to building a strong and sustainable knowledge society. We are committed to motivating young minds and inspiring them towards a more innovative and advanced future by providing rich and diverse educational materials, resources, and services that keep pace with the comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years,” added AlMazrooei.

In an unprecedented step, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will present some of the works of the Egyptian international novelist Naguib Mahfouz, the focus personality of this year's fair, in 8 international languages as part of“A World in Your Language” initiative. This reflects the library's role and its efforts in preserving literature and cultural heritage. Visitors to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library booth will read the novel“The Coffee House” in their own languages, as it is available in Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Korean and Urdu, using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

The library's participation will contribute to introducing the public to a selection of its publications, which includes titles and books by international authors and writers, with an exclusive Arabic translation for the first time. This includes the novel“The Black Flame” and“The Mysterious Other” by Stanley Grauman, and“Metropolis” by German screenwriter and director Thea von Harbou, among others.

Furthermore, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library booth at the exhibition also offers an exceptional opportunity for visitors to browse and explore a unique collection of its rich knowledge treasures and rare and ancient books, through“Media Info”. This includes the series“Description of Egypt 1809-1828,” the first investigative research on the Arab Republic of Egypt, which nearly 150 researchers and scholars wrote together during the French Revolution.

During the three-day exhibition, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library librarians will tell the stories of Kalila wa Dimna to children and school students at the Book of the World corner.

The library's participation comes within the framework of its unique vision and strategies to expand strategic partnerships with intellectuals, writers, thinkers, and major Arab and international publishers, and to support its mission of preserving Arabic literature, heritage, and language.