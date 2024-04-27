Fire Station Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Chernihiv region, a fire station was damaged by Russian shelling – police officers are documenting the consequences of the attack.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

"The Russian army continues to shell civilians along the border. A fire station in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siversky district came under attack," the statement said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the Russian shelling of the border.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired 41 times at the border area of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, with a total of 217 explosions being recorded.

Photo: National Police