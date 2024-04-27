Invaders Move Ammunition, Air Defense Systems To Historical Part Of Mariupol Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have moved their ammunition and air defense systems to the historical part of the temporarily occupied port city of Mariupol.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

On his channel, he published a video from the area of Torhova Street and the Havan neighborhood.

Movement of Russian equipment to north of Donetsk region spotted in temporarily occupied Mariupol

"The historical part of the city existed before Russian [occupation]. Now it is the main place of storage and deployment. This is where they hide ammunition, this is where they hide air defense systems. That's their attitude to history," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that the surrounding ruins only emphasize the reality.

Photo credit: Andriushchenko Time