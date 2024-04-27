Rodrigo Approved As New Sri Lankan Ambassador To Italy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Parliament Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of S.A Rodrigo as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to Italy.

The Committee on High Posts gave its approval for the appointments of the new Ambassador, a Ministry Secretary and two institution chairpersons.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of S.A Rodrigo as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Italian Republic.

In addition to that, the appointment of A.C.M. Nafeel as the new secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development was also approved by the Committee on High Posts.

Furthermore, the Committee on High Posts also approved the appointments of W.A.D.S Gunasinghe as the new chairman of the Regional Development Bank and N.K.S. Jayasekara as the new chairman of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Regulatory Council.

Ministers Dr. Ramesh Pathirana and Vidura Wickramanayake, Member of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen participated in the Committee on High Posts meeting which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. (Colombo Gazette)