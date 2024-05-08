Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Business Forum Gets Underway In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by theAzerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO),the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business forum commenced today in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by notable figures including Chairman ofthe Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DimitarBratanov, Deputy Executive Director at AZPROMO, Zohrab Gadirov, andDeputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov.

The forum also brings together nearly 120 businesspeople from arange of industries, including transport, logistics, agriculture,ICT, oil and gas, construction, engineering services, furniture,insurance, consulting, trade, and other sectors.