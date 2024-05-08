Shelling Of Stadium In Kharkiv: Seven Injured, Four Of Them Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling of the stadium in Kharkiv by the Russian army, the number of victims has increased to seven, four of whom are children.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



“According to the investigation, on the afternoon of May 8, the Russian army fired on the Saltivskyi district: a hit was recorded on the territory of the stadium of one of the schools. Seven civilians were injured. Among them: a girl of eight years old, two boys of 14 years old, a boy of 15 years old, a man of 55 years old and two women,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the school and nearby residential buildings were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In, Russians hit playground, three injured children in extremely serious condition

Law enforcement officers and explosives experts are working to identify the type of munition the enemy used to hit the city.

“The Russian army deliberately and purposefully attacked an ordinary civilian object - a playground. In the daytime. When children were playing outside. The aggressor state will be held accountable for every crime against the Ukrainian people,” the Prosecutor's Office said.

As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked a playground in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, with children among the injured.