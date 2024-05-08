PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Patna On May 12

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Patna on May 12 for BJP candidates from Patliputra and Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seats.

Sharing details of the programme, Bihar BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday said that sitting BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Kripal Yadav, who are also the party candidates from Patna Sahib and Patliputra seats respectively, will remain present during the roadshow.

The roadshow, according to Choudhary, will be the first such programme by a Prime Minister.

It is slated for May 12 evening at the Dak Bungalow Chowk area.

Apart from locals, people from the entire state will gather in Patna to witness the roadshow, the Deputy CM said.

The state BJP has already started preparations for the roadshow and workers have been invited from across the state.

"This roadshow will give a big message to the entire state... in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has worked to save the Constitution and the development of the country. Works have been done to further strengthen the reservation system. All these things will be highlighted in the roadshow," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"No Prime Minister has done a roadshow in the city so far. We are busy preparing for the Prime Minister's roadshow," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow will be historic. Lakhs of people from Patliputra will participate in the roadshow," Ram Kripal Yadav said.

The BJP has set a target to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the Opposition is claiming that everyone will be surprised when the results are announced.

Interacting to media persons at Patna airport on Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "If Prime Minister Modi will do a roadshow, Tejashwi will do a job show... For how long will he take the help of lies?"

"Not a single BJP leader is talking about the issues related to common people. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer... Have you ever heard from them (BJP leaders) about issues related to education or health?... Only useless things are heard from the BJP," Yadav said.