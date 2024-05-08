Naufar, Seashore Group Open Therapeutic Greenhouse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a pioneering initiative, Naufar and Seashore Group jointly celebrated opening a Seashore therapeutic greenhouse for patients enrolled at Naufar.

This significant development is part of an ongoing effort to promote sustainability, health and recovery from substance use disorders.

The greenhouse provides an agricultural space to encourage patients to engage in therapeutic gardening.

This activity offers numerous psychological benefits, including stress reduction, enhanced mental focus, and improved mood.

Moreover, this project promotes environmental sustainability and encourages patients to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030 goals.

Naufar is enthusiastic about its partnership with the Seashore Group and recognises its substantial benefits to both the organisations involved and the wider community. Naufar stated:“This collaboration not only raises community awareness about environmental sustainability but also significantly contributes to the patient's recovery process.

“The skills and therapeutic interventions offered in the greenhouse empower our patients to begin a meaningful recovery journey that enhances their physical and psychological health, boosts social interactions, and instils virtues like patience and responsibility.”

On the other hand, the Seashore Group expressed its pride in the constructive and fruitful collaboration it shares with the Novar Center.

The group stated that this positive cooperation reflects their shared commitment to enhancing environmental sustainability, promoting health, comprehensive recovery, and social interaction in our community.

Additionally, the group emphasised its ongoing commitment to working closely with its partners to achieve common goals and serve the community's interests.