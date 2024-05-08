Wednesday Evening, Ukraine To Impose Restrictions On Energy Supply To Businesses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Energy restrictions will apply to businesses on Thursday, May 8, from 18:00 to 23:00. In case of further increase in consumption, outages are possible for household consumers.

This was reported by NEC Ukrenergo via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrenergo dispatch center is forced to limit energy supply to industrial and commercial consumers from 18:00 to 23:00. The volume of restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions. The reason for the caps is a shortage of electricity caused by a massive Russian missile and drone attack on energy facilities," the statement says.

Ukrenergo emphasized that if consumption continues to increase further this evening, "we will have to resort to the extreme measure of balancing the power grid by applying emergency shutdowns for household consumers throughout Ukraine.”

Ukrenergo asks Ukrainians not to turn on all powerful electrical appliances simultaneously, to postpone laundry for the night hours, and to turn off the lights in empty rooms.

As reported, on the night of May 8, the Russians launched another massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Lviv regions. In particular, three TPPs operated by DTEK Group were damaged.