Shot Hole Disease Damages Fruit Orchards In Samangan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) AIBAK (Pajhwok): A number of gardeners in northern Samangan province say the recent frequent and heavy rains caused various diseases to their gardens such as shot hole disease.

Samangan province is known for vast orchards of various fruits, especially almonds and grapes, engaging tens of thousands of residents.

Abdul Karim, a gardener in Aibak city, told Pajhwok Afghan News recent heavy rains caused various diseased to trees during fruit harvest season and nine in 10 trees got infected.

He said:“I have fruit trees on nine acres of land. They gave good harvest every year, but this year diseases broke out and caused all the fruits to fall.”

He asked the Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock Department to assist farmers in eradicating plant diseases.

Noorullah, another gardener, said most trees dried up after being infected with diseases to due to recent heavy rains.

He added:“Shot hole disease destroyed all gardens in our village and and this disease is actually modern.”

He asked the agriculture department to cooperate with farmers in eradication of this disease.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock Department officials confirmed that shot hole disease had caused financial losses to gardeners in the province.

Eng. Khalil Karimi, an official of the department, said the shot hole plant disease damaged gardens this year t in Hazrat Sultan, Faroz Nakhchir, Khulm districts and Aibak city.

He said financial problems prevented the agriculture department from taking any measure to eliminate shot hole disease..

He added dozens of affected gardeners daily visited the department and they were being given awareness and extended cooperation in diagnosing and eradicating the disease.

