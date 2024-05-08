Tourism Authority of Thailand Hosts Key Middle East Travel Professionals and Media at Exclusive Dinner During ATM

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosts an Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Networking cocktails and dinner at CeLaVi Restaurant in the Address Sky View, Dubai. The event was attended by high-ranking officials from TAT, including Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor; Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Americas); and Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communication. Also in attendance are top executives from leading travel agencies, key airline representatives, and prominent media figures from the UAE. The event marks the unveiling of TAT’s strategic marketing initiatives for the Middle East market in 2024, with a focus on Health & Wellness tourism and Thailand's Hidden Gem Cities, complemented by the launch of the new tagline, “Your Stories Never End.”

Speaking at the event, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool said, “The Middle East market has been a growing and increasingly important source of visitors to Thailand over the last decades, and we see positive signs that this trend will continue. Last year alone, Thailand welcomed over 868,000 visitors from the Middle East, with the UAE and KSA leading the way, contributing an estimated 180,000 and 130,000 visitors respectively in 2023. Additionally, emerging markets like Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar show promising growth potential.”

At the Arabian Travel Market 2024, the Thailand booth showcases a delegation of 64 key representatives from various sectors, including tour operators, hoteliers, airlines, and amusement creators. Adorned with elements evoking 'Thainess', the booth aims to spotlight Thailand as a secure and enchanting tourism destination, highlighting Health & Wellness offerings and family-centric experiences.

“This year’s ATM participation has provided the ideal opportunity for the region's travel professionals to meet our delegation from all over Thailand and discover the many attractions the country can offer Middle East tourists. We have observed significant interest in health and wellness tourism from Middle Eastern tourists. With over 300 international standard hospitals and clinics, many equipped with Arabic interpreters, highly trained nurses, and doctors, Thailand offers advanced medical technology, reasonable costs, and excellent hospitality. For post-treatment recovery, patients and their families can enjoy a relaxing holiday in Thailand at affordable prices. Alongside this, there is a steady demand for luxury and family-oriented experiences. Capitalizing on these trends, TAT is enhancing our offerings in health and wellness packages, family-friendly activities, and exclusive luxury experiences to meet the high standards expected by travellers from the region," Ms. Kiatphaibool added.

Also speaking at the event is Mr. Nithee Seeprae, who emphasized the unique appeal of Thailand's lesser-known cities. “While Thailand is amazing for so many reasons, such as pristine beaches and mountain landscapes, elephants, great shopping, nightlife, rejuvenating spas, ancient culture, and delicious cuisine, at the root of all our offerings is the unique Thainess that comes from the people. TAT will be regularly providing updates and introductions to relatively hidden gem cities such as Phang-Nga and Hua-Hin, as well as insights into Thai culture, cuisine, and world-class events to ensure there is always something exciting happening in Thailand.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also officially launched its new marketing slogan “Your Stories Never End.” This tagline encapsulates our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for every traveller who visits our beloved kingdom. We aim to instil lasting memories and meaningful journeys that will inspire visitors to become storytellers, sharing their own unique tales of Thailand with others around the world.





