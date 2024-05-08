World Migration Report 2024 Illuminates Global Human Mobility Trends And Challenges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) todaylaunched the World Migration Report 2024, which reveals significantshifts in global migration patterns, including a record number ofdisplaced people and a major increase in international remittances,according to the official website of the International Organizationfor Migration (IOM), Azernews reports.

IOM Director General Amy Pope formally released the report inBangladesh, which stands at the forefront of migration challenges,including emigration, immigration and displacement.

“The World Migration Report 2024 helps demystify the complexityof human mobility through evidence-based data and analysis,” IOMDirector General Amy Pope said at the launch.“In a world grapplingwith uncertainty, understanding migration dynamics is essential forinformed decision-making and effective policy responses, and theWorld Migration Report advances this understanding by sheddinglight on longstanding trends and emerging challenges.”

The report highlights that international migration remains adriver of human development and economic growth, highlighted by amore than 650 per cent increase in international remittances from2000 to 2022, rising from USD 128 billion to USD 831 billion. Thegrowth continued despite predictions from many analysts thatremittances would decrease substantially because of COVID-19.

Of that 831 billion in remittances, 647 billion were sent bymigrants to low– and middle-income countries. These remittances canconstitute a significant portion of those countries' GDPs, andglobally, these remittances now surpass foreign direct investmentin those countries.

Highlighting key findings, the report reveals that whileinternational migration continues to drive human development,challenges persist. With an estimated 281 million internationalmigrants worldwide, the number of displaced individuals due toconflict, violence, disaster, and other reasons has surged to thehighest levels in modern-day records, reaching 117 million,underscoring the urgency of addressing displacement crises.

Migration, an intrinsic part of human history, is oftenovershadowed by sensationalized narratives. However, the reality isfar more nuanced than what captures headlines. Most migration isregular, safe, and regionally focused, directly linked toopportunities and livelihoods. Yet, misinformation andpoliticization have clouded public discourse, necessitating a clearand accurate portrayal of migration dynamics.

By choosing Dhaka as the report's launch site, IOM not onlyhighlights the country's efforts in supporting vulnerable migrantsand fostering pathways for regular migration but also recognizesBangladesh's important role in shaping global migration discourseand policy.

As a Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular MigrationChampion country, Bangladesh has demonstrated a strong commitmentto addressing migration issues and implementing policies thatsafeguard migrants' rights. This proactive engagement aligns withIOM's strategic objectives, making Bangladesh an ideal location tolaunch the 2024 World Migration Report.

IOM's World Migration Report, with its innovative digital toolsand comprehensive analysis, aims to help dispel myths, providecritical insights, and inspire meaningful action in addressing thechallenges and opportunities of human mobility.

“We hope the report inspires collaborative efforts to harnessthe potential of migration as a driver for human development andglobal prosperity,” DG Pope said.

“As one of the GCM champion countries, Bangladesh will not onlycontinue to act upon the pledges it has made for its domesticcontext but would also take up emerging issues and challengespertaining to migration and development for informed deliberationsat the international level,” said Dr. Hasan Mahmud, HonourableForeign Minister, Government of the People's Republic ofBangladesh.