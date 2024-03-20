Shrimp Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Shrimp Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global shrimp market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Shrimp Market:

The

global shrimp market size reached US$ 69.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 100.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A shrimp is a small crustacean found in freshwater and saltwater environments worldwide. Known for their delicate flavor and tender texture, shrimp are a popular seafood delicacy enjoyed in various cuisines around the globe. They come in a range of sizes and colors, from tiny pink shrimp to larger tiger shrimp with distinctive stripes. Shrimp are prized for their versatility in cooking, as they can be grilled, boiled, sautéed, or fried, and incorporated into dishes such as shrimp scampi, shrimp tacos, and shrimp stir-fry. Beyond their culinary appeal, shrimp also play a vital ecological role as part of marine food webs, serving as prey for larger predators and helping to maintain the balance of aquatic ecosystems.

Global Shrimp Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by changing dietary preferences and an increasing focus on healthy eating habits. Besides, globalization and advancements in transportation and logistics have made it easier to access shrimp from various regions, contributing to the expansion of the market. This has led to increased consumption in areas where shrimp was traditionally less common. Moreover, rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class in emerging economies have boosted demand for premium seafood products like shrimp. As people become more affluent, they are willing to spend more on high-quality food items, including shrimp.

Additionally, technological advancements in aquaculture techniques have led to increased shrimp production, helping to meet the growing demand for this popular seafood. Improved farming practices have enhanced yields, reduced environmental impact, and ensured a more consistent supply of shrimp year-round. Furthermore, shifting consumer preferences towards sustainably sourced and responsibly harvested seafood have driven changes in the shrimp industry. Certifications such as Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) have become increasingly important, influencing purchasing decisions and driving market growth.

By IMARC group, Some of the Top Shrimp Companies Operating in the Shrimp Industry are Given Below:



Aqua Star Corp.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc.

High Liner Foods Inc.

Mazzetta Company LLC

Nordic Seafoods A/S

Surapon Foods

Thai Union Group

The Waterbase Ltd. Wild Oceans Pvt. Ltd.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:



Penaeus vannamei

Penaeus monodon

Macrobrachium rosenbergii Others



Breakup by Shrimp Size:



<21

21-25

26-30

31-40

41-50

51-60

61-70 >70



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Sales Others



Breakup by Region:

Major Producing Regions:



China

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Ecuador Others



Major Consuming Regions:



United States

China

Europe

Japan

Indonesia Others



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

