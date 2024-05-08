Arabian Automobiles Redefines Access to INFINITI Luxury with Exclusive Deals

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 7 May 2024: INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce its latest range of deals on luxury vehicles, with a commitment to providing unparalleled service.



Arabian Automobiles offers an exceptional opportunity to experience luxury with amazing deals on the popular Q50, QX50, QX55, QX60, and QX80 models. Each vehicle now starts at a tempting price and includes 1-year insurance, 4 years of service, and a 5-year warranty. These upgrades set a new standard for luxury car ownership, providing customers with peace of mind and satisfaction.



This campaign demonstrates the company’s commitment to merging exquisite craftsmanship with consumer reach. Offering assertive terms with comprehensive service and warranty benefits, it reaffirms the mission to deliver sustained satisfaction all around.



The Q50 begins at a compelling AED 2,299 per month, providing a gateway to a world where performance meets grace. At AED 2,777 each calendar month, the QX50 opens doors to elevated sophistication, while the QX55, starting at just AED 3,099 per month, ushers in an era of coupe-like elegance and power for buyers who will now reassess their price points.



Families can also delight in the spacious luxury of the QX60, beginning at AED 3,838 monthly, or choose the regal presence of the QX80, starting from AED 4,399 a month, to travel in real grandeur.



Explore the INFINITI range further and seize this opportunity by visiting your nearest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles center in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, or by exploring the options online.







