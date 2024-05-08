BOLD Pictures: 6 Times Esha Gupta Flaunted Her HOT, Cleavage Revealing Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress

Esha Gupta is known for her hot and sexy posts on social media which often grabs attention.

Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model known for her work primarily in Hindi films. She was born on November 28, 1985, in New Delhi, India.

Before entering the film industry, Gupta initially pursued a career in modeling and won the title of Miss India International in 2007.

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film "Jannat 2," directed by Kunal Deshmukh, where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi.

She gained recognition for her performance and went on to appear in several other Hindi films, including "Raaz 3D," "Chakravyuh," "Rustom," "Baadshaho," and "Total Dhamaal," among others.

Apart from acting, Gupta is also known for her fashion sense and has been featured in various fashion magazines.



She has a significant presence on social media platforms where she shares updates about her professional and personal life, often engaging with her fans.