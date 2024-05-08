Iran Oil Show 2024 launches with grand opening ceremony in Tehran

(MENAFN) The 28th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2024) commenced with a ceremonious inauguration held in Tehran, as reported by an Iranian news agency. The event saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries from both Iran and abroad, including First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Oil Minister Javad Oji, and NIOC Head Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr. Notable figures such as Mohammed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), along with parliament members and prominent oil industry leaders, also graced the occasion.



Representatives from various entities within Iran's oil sector, including NIOC, NPC, NIGC, and NIORDC, as well as associations like the Iranian Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union, were among the attendees. Additionally, representatives from knowledge-based firms, technological parks, and startups contributed to the event's diverse participation.



During his address at the opening ceremony, Minister Oji underscored the significance of Iran Oil Show 2024 as a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements of the Iranian oil industry achieved over the past biennium. Despite facing sanctions, the exhibition continues to thrive and serve as a vital arena for networking and collaboration among industry stakeholders.



The exhibition serves as a comprehensive showcase, presenting not only the capabilities and accomplishments of the oil sector but also highlighting the specific needs and challenges encountered within each segment. This facilitates constructive dialogue and lays the groundwork for enhanced cooperation among all entities involved in the industry.



Running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily until May 11, Iran Oil Show 2024 is open to visitors, offering a firsthand look at the latest innovations and advancements in the field. With the participation of 1,500 Iranian firms alongside 250 international companies, the exhibition promises to be a significant forum for knowledge exchange and business opportunities within the global oil and gas community.

MENAFN08052024000045015839ID1108188603