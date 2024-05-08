Indian Kid Showcases Tabla Skills At 'Music For Climate' Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Aarav Avinash Gaikwad, an 11-year-old tabla player, delivered a 30-minute solo performance at the Maestro Hall, Skills Development Centre, during the 'Music for Climate' event on May 4, 2024. His performance garnered attention from an audience that included diplomatic dignitaries from Qatar.

Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Qatar, expressed appreciation for Aarav's talent during the event, where several prominent figures were in attendance, including ICC President AP Manikantan, ICC Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu, ICBF President Shanavas Bava, ICBF Vice President Deepak Shetty, ISC President EP Abdul Rehman, as well as Presidents and Committee members of Associate Organizations, and various Indian dignitaries.

Aarav's performance featured 'Teental' along with 'Kayadas, Rela, and Bandish'.

During an interview, his straightforwardness was evident as he expressed his ambition to become a globally recognized tabla player.

The event's success was attributed to Director of the Skills Development Centre, PN Baburajan and to Pandit Santosh Kulkarni.