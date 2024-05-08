Tessolve unveils SMARC system on module with Renesas RZ/V2H MPU for Industrial, Robotics & Transportation markets

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 7, 2024: Tessolve, a global provider of silicon and systems solutions for next-generation products, has collaborated with Renesas to advance their systems solution offering in Industrial market segment by introducing a new addition to its SMARC module portfolio based on Renesas’s high performance RZ/V2H MPU, enabling vision AI and real time control abilities.



Tessolve’s SMARC SOM compatible with SMARC standard 2.1 version is based on RZ/V2H MPU which incorporates four Arm® Cortex®-A55 CPU cores along with two Cortex-R8 cores, one Cortex-M33 and a dedicated AI Accelerator: DRP-AI3 capable of 8 TOPS/dense and 80 TOPS/sparse, runs on Yocto Linux and supports up to 16GB Low power DDR4 RAM and up to 64GB flash. Additionally, the module features high-speed interfaces including PCIe®, USB 3.2, SDIO, MIPI CSI, MIPI DSI and Gigabit Ethernet. The module is available in Industrial temperature grade.



The combination of these powerful cores enables efficient management of both vision AI and real-time control tasks. With lower power consumption and the elimination of the need for fans and other cooling components, the RZ/V2H is an ideal solution for autonomous robots, smart cameras, and machine vision in factory automation.



“Tessolve’s SMARC SOM, based on Renesas RZ/V2H MPU, aims to deliver an AI-powered computer vision system with a 360° surround view solution to the Industrial, robotics, and transportation markets, accelerating OEMs’ time to market. The computer vision system solution supports up to 4 camera inputs, enabling 360° surround view capabilities, making it ideal for demanding applications with AI requirements of the future. Built using Tessolve’s 3-D product engineering principle, which stands for Development platform, Deployable system, or Derivative solution, our system solution can be adopted by OEMs either ‘as is’ or can be customized for their needs. Tessolve accelerates OEMs’ time to market with exceptional ODM abilities, offering white labelling as well,” said Kiran Kumar Nagendra, AVP- Embedded Systems, Tessolve.







