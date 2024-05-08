Dubai Sports Council ratifies Investment Work Plan of Al Nasr Sports Club

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has ratified Al Nasr Sports Club’s work plan for the upcoming period, with regard to the administrative unit’s work level and investment fields. The plan was been aimed at continuing the progress in the growth and development of the systems in place at the club.



The ultimate focus will be to work on optimal investment on the human and financial resources that is bound to impact on the results depicted by the Club’s teams in all sports competitions.



The new work plan was reviewed during DSC Board’s meeting that was held last month under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of DSC; H.E. Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police & Board Member of DSC; H.E. Maryam Al Hammadi, the Council’s Board Member and other members of the Board.



H.E. Marwan Bin Ghalita, the Board Chairman of Al Nasr Sports Club and H.E. Ibrahim Al Fardan, the President of Al Nasr Investment Co., provided a detailed presentation on the accomplished works besides works to be completed during the coming period as per the approved plan.



They also discussed the most important sports and investment projects and structuring of the administrative units which are assigned to attain these plans and to meet the sports and investment goals of the same in a proper way, ensuring the achievement of the Club’s goals and enhancement of its status among other clubs in the UAE and the entire region.



The meeting ratified the plan and schedule of work and lauded the Board’s remarkable efforts to finalise the plan amidst the scope and mechanism for its smooth implementation. The meeting was all praise for the wise leadership’s vision to develop the sports sector and to boost its role in society and in the economic movement, alongside the constant endeavors to promote the administrative work in collaboration and coordination with the DSC.



The plan comprises several aspects, to be organized as per a specific schedule. It also includes efficient administrative structuring and eminent roles for sports and administrative personalities of top competency and distinctive experiences who will endeavour to support the efforts of the Club’s Board of Directors as evinced through the directives of the President of the Club and the DSC, and according to the official administrative practices applicable in Dubai.



Al Nasr Sports Club is one of the leading and most successful clubs in the UAE especially in the sports investment field. It owns Al Maktoum Stadium, one of the most wonderful and beautiful stadiums where several local and international matches and championships have been organized in the past.







MENAFN08052024007179015428ID1108188844