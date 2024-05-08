(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

In a recent development, the US government has mandated that theChinese holding company "ByteDance" must divest itself of "TikTok,"or else face a ban on the app's usage within the United States, Azernews reports.

This decision has ignited a heated debate, with "ByteDance"arguing that it infringes upon freedom of speech and poses adetriment to the Chinese economy.

"ByteDance" is prepared to invest $1.5 billion to sever tiesbetween American users and the servers located in China, the company has agreed to allow US-based firm"Oracle" to oversee these operations. "ByteDance" contends that theban imposed by the United States will compel "TikTok" to surrender"millions of lines" of the program's code to its prospective newowner.

This legislation, endorsed by Congress, sets a deadline ofJanuary 19, 2025, for the effective shutdown of TikTok, therebydisenfranchising its 170 million American users. The platform,hailed for providing unparalleled opportunities for self-expressionand social interaction, stands on the brink of closure, leaving itsdevoted user base in dismay.

Subsequently, the judiciary will be tasked with adjudicating thevalidity of TikTok's grievances and assessing the compatibility ofthe legislation with principles of free speech and the USConstitution. As the legal battle unfolds, the future of TikTokhangs in the balance, amid fervent debates surrounding theintersection of technology, national security, and civilliberties.