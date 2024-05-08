Ansh Air Ambulance Services Announces Inaugural Flight from Guwahati to Delhi

(MENAFN- Ansh Ambulance Service) Guwahati, Assam - May 8, 2024 - Ansh Air Ambulance Services, a leading provider of air medical transportation, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural flight from Guwahati to Delhi. This new route aims to provide swift and reliable air ambulance services in Guwahati, Assam to meet the growing demand for medical transportation between the two cities.



The Guwahati to Delhi route will be serviced by our state-of-the-art air ambulance equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by highly trained medical professionals. Our team is dedicated to ensuring the safety and comfort of our patients throughout their journey.



Ansh Air Ambulance Services is committed to delivering exceptional patient care and ensuring peace of mind for patients and their families during medical emergencies. With the introduction of the Guwahati to Delhi route, the company reaffirms its dedication to providing accessible and reliable air medical transportation services across the country.



Ansh Air Ambulance Services: 24x7 Hours Bed to Bed Services



Ansh Air Ambulance Services is a leading provider of air medical transportation in India. With a fleet of state-of-the-art air ambulances and highly trained medical professionals, we are dedicated to providing prompt, efficient, and compassionate medical transportation services to patients across the country. Our mission is to ensure the safety and comfort of our patients while delivering exceptional patient care during medical emergencies.





