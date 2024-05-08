'Come With Your Own Plane': Ryanair Responds To Passenger Complaining About Lack Of Legroom

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Travelling on flights not only saves time but also gives passengers a feeling of comfort. And many airlines offer additional comforts, including extra luggage and priority boarding, to woo passengers the things that a passenger looks for in a flight – apart from a time-saving travel experience and food – is ample legroom READ: 'Flight to nowhere': How a 13-hour flight was forced to take mid-air U-turn due to Israel-Hamas conflictRecently, a traveller took to the social media platform 'X' and shared his flight experience with Ryanair, where he complained about 'not enough' legroom as his feet touched the front seat by the name 'The Last King', he wrote, \"Ryanair, I'll come with my own legroom next time.\"Here's the tweet:Now, known for making witty responses, Ryanair's reply didn't disappoint. The airline wrote, \"Come with your own plane next time.\" It also ended the tweet with its signature cheekiness READ: Michael O'Leary: Ryanair Holdings's CEO may get ₹905 crore bonus only if he fulfils one condition, see detailsHere's Ryanair's reply:Netizens were quick to react and Ryanair's reaction garnered over 1.1 million views and 23k likes.
Here are some responses:Lee Russell wrote,“Uncross your legs and that will help! ♂️...”Another netizen, Filip Bukovina, commented,“sorry, Ryanair. This year i'm going with Air France :)”Ross wrote,“Get another pair of legs in there”Some even compared Ryanair with other aviation firms. A netizen wrote,“I thought Ryanair had the worst legroom, and then I flew WizzAir.”ALSO READ: Viral video: Fish rain in Iran; social media stunned by rare phenomenonA social media user wrote,“He should come with socks next time.”Another commented,“Did you know you're not supposed to cross your legs while flying? It could cause a blood clot.”A netizen wrote,“You have no planes, you operate winged busses.”Ibrar wrote,“Could just pay for more? Its a budget airline for a reason ♂️”Earlier in January this year, a video went viral when a woman was caught using a charger featuring a bright cable as it was plugged in. To this, Ryanair took to X and wrote, \"And this is why we don't have plugs.\"
MENAFN08052024007365015876ID1108190463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.