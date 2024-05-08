DecoBuild 2024 Exhibition Set to Host Largest Turnout Yet, Featuring Over 17 Specialized Categories

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, May 8, 2024

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced that DecoBuild 2024 exhibition will feature the largest turnout since its inception, with extensive participation from government bodies and key industry stakeholders in the housing sector.

The event will also host several prominent engineers, designers, and companies showcasing the latest innovations in design, decoration, and building materials. The exhibition is set to feature over 17 specialized categories. Participants will range from interior design firms and engineering consultants to providers of building materials such as walls, paints, floors, and ceilings. Other exhibitors will showcase contracting services, lighting, furniture, furnishings, aluminium, glass, elevators, kitchens, and sanitary equipment.

Additionally, the event will feature smart home solutions, and companies specializing in agriculture, gardens, and swimming pools, as well as banks and mortgage services, which will offer exclusive and competitive deals to attendees.

During a media briefing, the establishment highlighted that this year's Decobuild exhibition, starting on May 16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will bring together notable international participation, including a significant presence from the Chinese pavilion. This pavilion will host over 30 companies showcasing the latest in building materials solutions and smart home systems.

MBRHE invites both citizens and visitors planning their residential projects to attend the exhibition, which will offer insights into the latest trends, experiences, and global practices in the building and construction sector.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a comprehensive and diverse array of products, services, and practical solutions for housing construction.

Moreover, the exhibition provides a platform for engaging with both government and private real estate financing entities, from housing support funds to banks. Visitors can also learn about the detailed housing options available, whether for private residential projects or investment-driven constructions, spanning from the latest engineering designs to the finest interior decorations.

Innovative housing solutions

MBRHE affirmed that the DecoBuild exhibition has successfully cemented its status as a key real estate event and government housing exhibition in the UAE, following the successes attained in its previous editions.

The MBRHE is keen to maintain the continued momentum and success of the event to achieve its mission and strategic objectives, which are centered on ensuring citizens’ satisfaction and enhancing their quality of life through the implementation of innovative, diverse, and affordable housing solutions, striking a balance between high quality and sustainability.

These goals are aligned with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (May God protect him), who has approved the first series of transformative projects as part of “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, which includes the allocation of 3,500 plots of land to be distributed among eligible citizens in Dubai, besides 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses across Dubai valued at AED 5.5 billion.

These efforts aim to promote Dubai as a model of urbanization and development, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens, reinforcing the emirate’s status as the world’s best city for living.

local and global engagement

MBRHE further noted that this year's Decobuild exhibition seeks to stand out by drawing a significant array of both local and global leading companies.

The event boasts a wide diversity of specialties among exhibitors, including interior design and decoration companies, building material suppliers, engineering consulting and project management firms, and smart home solution providers, all set to display the latest global developments and emerging trends in the housing construction and design industry.

This boosts the event's stature as an ideal hub for individuals and businesses to engage, negotiate, and make deals with distributors and manufacturers in the construction and design world.

Confirming the completion of all preparations to launch the event, MBRHE pointed out that Decobuild offers thousands of individuals an exceptional opportunity to explore a comprehensive and diverse range of products, services, and practical solutions for residential construction in an accessible manner.

It also provides an ideal platform for attendees to connect with real estate and property finance institutions, acquainting themselves with the latest solutions and products for home construction, furnishing, maintenance, and expansion.

The exhibition brings together a select group of designers, engineers, and decoration and modern architectural design firms, in addition to major building materials, contracting, and engineering consultation companies, lighting suppliers, and furniture and smart home service providers.

Promoting housing industry

For his part, HE Eng Mohammed Al Mansoori, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP), affirmed that “DecoBuild” is one of the most significant platforms dedicated to decoration, interior design, and construction materials. He noted that the SZHP’s engagement in this event comes as part of its ongoing commitment to driving development, innovation, and sustainability in the housing sector.

HE Al Mansoori highlighted the importance of the exhibition in terms of promoting sustainable housing, smart design, and the use of eco-friendly building materials. He added that DecoBuild offers an opportunity for businesses and professionals in the decor, design, and building materials sector to engage and exchange expertise, thereby fostering the development of innovative building solutions.

He pointed out that the exhibition plays a key role in raising awareness about the significance of sustainable and innovative housing projects, opening new horizons for cooperation and strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Engineer Ibrahim Alhousani, Director of the Sharjah’s Housing Department, highlighted that the department being an official sponsor in the DecoBuild Exhibition is a testament to its commitment to supporting housing events in the UAE.

He emphasized the exhibition’s pivotal role in fostering communication and knowledge exchange among individuals and companies in the construction sector, pointing out to its significant successes in improving living standards and offering cutting-edge technologies and housing solutions.

Alhousani elaborated that the latest housing initiatives adopted by Sharjah’s Housing Department will be particularly showcased and highlighted in the event. The Department will notably put a spotlight on the "Isnad" initiative that has been established to provide a package of more than 280 pre-approved designs at housing support cost, with implementation within only one year, upon specific terms and conditions.

Held under the oversight and supervision of the Sharjah’s Housing Department, the “Isnad” initiative aims to ease construction process for beneficiaries who are unable to benefit from the government’s housing support system.

Additionally, DecoBuild Exhibition 2024 will showcase the substantial efforts and achievements outlined in the residential complex projects in Sharjah. The Housing Department in the emirate is spearheading several distinguished projects, including 15 housing projects to be implemented across various cities and regions of the emirate in the forthcoming phase. These initiatives are distinguished by their diverse architectural/ external facades and designs tailored to community preferences and beneficiary needs.

Enhancing engineering development

For his part, Eng. Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, affirmed that the official sponsorship of this landmark event underscores the association's steadfast commitment to supporting initiatives that promote engineering development in the UAE and the wider region and are also crucial for community development.

Highlighting the UAE Society of Engineers’ pivotal role in the engineering arena at both regional and international levels, Al Ali stressed that the association serves as a key player in shaping the engineering sector’s vision and future and facilitating knowledge exchange among engineers and industry stakeholders.

He elucidated that the association’s participation in DecoBuild Exhibition gives attendees an opportunity to get acquainted with the global best practices in engineering and architectural design.

Supporting building and construction exhibitions

Speaking about the event, Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “We are honoured to be an official sponsor of the Decobuild for decoration, interior design and building material exhibition, which is one of the specialized exhibitions within the construction sector organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.”

She affirmed that this sponsorship exemplifies the Dubai Municipality’s unwavering commitment to fostering robust and integrated partnerships with our strategic partners in the Emirate of Dubai as well as supporting every exhibition and annual events, particularly in the field of construction, for the mutual benefit of all.

She further noted that Dubai Municipality is keen to support specialized exhibitions in the field of construction in line with its mission to embrace sustainable urban planning and develop an advanced construction system in Dubai.

“This commitment is evidenced through our integrated construction tasks, responsibilities, and services aimed at fostering a smart, sustainable, and globally competitive construction sector. Through these efforts, we seek to elevate Dubai’s position, prestige, and competitiveness in the construction industry,” she added.

DecoBuild’s exhibitors will range from contracting firms to building materials, modern and sustainable building solution companies. Other participants will feature engineering consultations and project management firms, in addition to (property) finance institutions, and industry experts of elevators, lighting, furniture, modern home supplies, smart home systems, maintenance services, and others.

The exhibition opens its doors to the public daily from 10 am to 8 pm except on Friday, when it receives visitors from 3 pm to 9 pm.





