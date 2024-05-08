US Department Of Commerce Revokes Export Licenses For The Supply Of Huawei Semiconductors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Department of Commerce has revoked several exportlicenses that allowed some companies to supply goods, includingsemiconductors, to Chinese electronics manufacturer Huawei, Azernews reports.

According to an agency interlocutor familiar with the situation,the companies received notifications from the Ministry of Tradethat their licenses had been revoked, and the decision immediatelytook effect.

Reuters believes that this step followed the release of a newmodel of the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop with artificialintelligence support.

In August 2018, US President Donald Trump signed a decreebanning government departments from using Huawei equipment underthe pretext of a threat to national security. In 2020, the UnitedStates Department of Commerce restricted the company's access tochips made using American technology in order to avoid leakage ofproduction secrets to the PRC. Huawei denies all the accusationsagainst it.