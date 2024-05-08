Vice-President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Inspires Graduates at BIMTECH’s 36th Convocation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 7th, 2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading B-School in India, successfully held its 36th Annual Convocation on 6th May 2024 at Jaypee Greens Sports Complex, Greater Noida.

The landmark ceremony was dignified with the presence of the Honorable Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. With pumping hearts and eyes glued to the stage the students eagerly waited to receive a motivational address by Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. The flagship event was also graced by the esteemed Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Smt. Jayashree Mohta and Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH.

Inspiring the students, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared, “It is a great pleasure for me to be present here at the 36th Convocation of BIMTECH. I'm proud of the Women Reservation Bill we passed, and I'm seeing more women leading institutions. Jayashree Mohta, Chairperson of BIMTECH, is a true example of giving back to society, hence, I invite your faculty and your students to visit new building of parliament and we'll have the occasion to interact there also”. He further advised the graduates,” As you graduate, remember to nurture economic nationalism and promote value addition in India. You are the future leaders driving economic, technological, and social progress. Embrace change, be persistent, and never fear failure. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you."

The jubilant event witnessed the graduation of 478 students with flying colors. The illustrious affair rewarded degrees to the graduating cohorts from PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM).

During the inaugural address, Smt. Mohta, said,” This Convocation marks a milestone, not only for the students but also for the entire BIMTECH community. We are extremely proud of the achievements and growth in the batch size. Today we’re here to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. As BIMTECH’s graduates gear up to navigate the corridors of professionalism, I wish them the best to become capable leaders and changemakers.”

Presenting the annual progress report, Dr. Prabina shed light on BIMTECH’s legacy and shared, “Maintaining the BIMTECH standards, the past year’s advancements are a testament to our perennial focus on nurturing talent. This Convocation is the epitome of academic brilliance and celebration.” She further suggested to the students, “Embark on your professional journeys with passion and embrace your uniqueness. I extend my heartiest wishes to all our graduates for their future endeavors.”

BIMTECH has signed an MOU with Singapore Management University (SMU) for an ‘Inclusive and Immersive Experiential Learning (I2XL) Programme’ under which five BIMTECH students have been selected to visit SMU for an intensive Executive Development Programme. BIMTECH plans to scale up the numbers in the forthcoming years.

The event also celebrated 12 highly ambitious degree holders by rewarding their exceptional academic attainment. Gold medals were handed over for securing the overall first position to Mr. Nitesh Shah in PGDM, Ms. Aanchal Mittal in PGDM (IB), Ms. Ritika Srivastava in PGDM (IBM), and Ms. Sanskriti Khare in PGDM (RM). Special medals were awarded for securing the first position to Ms. Devanshi (The Marketing Specialization Stream), Mr. Parth Aggarwal (The Operations Specialization Stream), Mr. Nitesh Shah (The Finance Specialization Stream), and Mr. Agam Mishra (The HR Specialization Stream). Dr. C.B. Gupta Memorial Medal was honored to Mr. Shashwat Tandon of PGDM (IB) for all-around best performance among male students. Smt. Yashoda Jaju Memorial Medal for all-around best performance among female students was awarded to Ms. Kriti Singh PGDM (IB). Smt. Madhuri J. Sheth Award for best academic performance among female students was awarded to Ms. Aisha Asija (PGDM) and Ms. Aanchal Mittal PGDM (IB). Dr. Ashutosh Kumar was acclaimed with the Jagdish N Sheth Best Thesis Award 2023.

The institute thrives on a symbiotic relationship, embodying excellence in management education with its 7000+ strong alumni base. BIMTECH proudly announces that Ms. Surbhi Goel, an alumna, has become the first female CEO (designate) of Munich Re India, and another alumnus, Mr. Nainoor Desai, has become the Business Head-Corporate at SBI General Insurance.

Inspired by its founder late Basant Kumar Birla, BIMTECH pioneers innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH proudly holds the 48th position in the Management Category in NIRF-National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023 and secures the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, as per Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools Ranking 2023. Also, BIMTECH IS NOW AACSB ACCREDITED, joining the IVY League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.









