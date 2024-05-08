Core42 and Gecko Robotics Forge Partnership to Accelerate AI Capabilities in UAE and Beyond

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 08 2024 – Core42, a G42 company and full-spectrum AI enablement solutions provider, and Gecko Robotics, a pioneering force in advancing the integrity and health of physical infrastructure, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deliver AI solutions for the UAE and regional markets.

The collaboration will delve into a partnership geared towards harnessing Gecko’s fusion of robotics and AI-driven software, particularly in sectors where Core42 boasts deep expertise such as energy and public infrastructure. This synergy seeks to expedite the development of AI-driven products tailored to empower customers, fostering enhanced safety, efficiency, and operational excellence across critical infrastructure.

Andrew Jackson, EVP – Chief AI Officer at Core42 commented, “With Core42's extensive industry insight and robust network, we are poised to work closely with Gecko Robotics to amplify its reach and influence. Together, we are primed to enhance critical infrastructure across the UAE and beyond, seamlessly integrating Gecko's groundbreaking AI-driven solutions with Core42's expansive customer base to drive meaningful change.”

Gecko Robotics' wall-climbing robots use advanced sensors to create detailed digital maps of important assets. With Cantilever, Gecko's software platform, this data is combined with operational insights, reshaping how critical infrastructure is built, operated, and maintained. Gecko's technology is widely used in energy and public infrastructure, helping to extend the lifespan of crucial assets like power plants, refineries, and manufacturing facilities.

“Robotics come to life with AI. The combination of robotics and cutting edge AI solutions is changing the way the world builds, operates and maintains itself. This is existential and why we are focused on that impact to critical industries and infrastructure,” said Jake Loosararian, co-founder and CEO of Gecko Robotics. “In many ways the UAE is the epicenter of that movement to find Industry 4.0 answers to today’s challenges. That’s why Gecko continues to invest here and why we’re excited to work with Core42 who is already making a name for themselves as an innovation leader in the region.”

Additionally, both entities are actively exploring avenues for Gecko to benefit from Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud offering that leverages Microsoft Azure as well as other offerings from Core42 which may be synergistic. Gecko Robotics recently announced the inauguration of its new international hub in the UAE, as part of the Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI program.



