Locals Question Slow Progress On Gandbal Bridge

Locals from Gandbal and Batwara said that they are yet to see the work in full swing on the bridge as promised by the government after the boat capsize on April 16. Eight persons died with one body yet to be retrieved from river Jehlum.

They insist the tragedy would not have befallen them should the work on the bridge be completed in time. The bridge has been under construction for several years now.

They added that officials from concerned departments visited the bridge soon after the tragedy but now none visits them.

“They have left some three to four non-locals labourers here on the bridge, and they too have not been seen for the past two to three days,” said Umer resident of Batwara.

Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings department Kashmir Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb said that some technical issues delayed the project but it is expected to be completed by June this year.

Executive Engineer, R&B Project Division Shuja Ahmad said that the work is going on at Gandbal bridge. He added that workers are coming from Udhampur as the non-locals who were present before the tragedy now feel unsafe here.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now