Ukraine Returns 11 More Children From Temporarily Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eleven more children from the Kherson region were evacuated to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Eleven more children from the Kherson region were taken out of the temporary occupation,” the statement reads.

As noted, two orphaned girls aged 10 and 13 were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. As well as nine children who have parents or one of them. These are five girls and four boys, aged one to 16 years.

Enemy hits residential area in Kharkiv,injured

It is emphasized that this was made possible thanks to the charitable organization Save Ukraine, guardianship and custody authorities, as well as the regional service for children and parents of children.

Now the children are in a safe place where they receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Prokudin expressed his gratitude to all those who are helping Ukrainian citizens to leave for free land.

The RMA informs that since the beginning of 2024, 78 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy deprived of parental care were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.