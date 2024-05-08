Excellera Advisory Acquires Italian Financial Communications Giant Barabino

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MILAN-Barabino & Partners, Italy's largest corporate and financial communications firm, has been acquired by Excellera Advisory Group, a leading corporate affairs advisory group that has been making acquisitions with the support of Xenon Private Equity.



Excellera was founded in November 2022, a partnership between public affairs specialist Cattaneo Zanetto Pomposo & Co. and communications and reputation management firm Community and over the past year has expanded with the acquisitions of Public Affairs Advisors and Value Relations. Excellera had fees of around €25 million last year, with about 170 in Rome, Milan, and Brussels.



The addition of Barabino will more than double the group's size to around €60 million and position it as a leader in the financial communications space and in mergers and acquisitions: Barabino was ranked the number one M&A communications firm in Italy (by volume of deals worked) by mergermarket last year, and number five in Europe overall.



The acquisition gives Excellera added reach in Italy with a new Genoa office, as well as international operations: B&P UK, Deutschland and USA, with offices in London, New York and Berlin, and B2P Communications Consultingg, with offices in Munich, Paris, and Berlin



Barabino was founded in 1985 by Luca Barabino, and will continue to operate-like other Excellera companes-under its own brand. Luca Barabino will maintain his role as CEO at B&P and Federico Steiner will continue as B&P's general manager. Both Barabino and Steiner will join the Excellera board of directors.



“The Group's size and extensive nationwide presence will turn Excellera into a major hub for any global company seeking corporate, financial, brand, communication & governance affairs advisory in Italy, as well as reputation building, and its extensive overseas offices will be devoted to supporting Italian companies in their international expansion,” says Paolo Zanetto, CEO of Excellera Advisory Group.



Franco Prestigiacomo, founding partner and managing director of Xenon Private Equity, and Gianfranco Piras, Xenon partner Excellera chairman, added:“In just over a year since Excellera's establishment, we have achieved major milestones: a 14% increase in turnover on a like-for-like basis, the entry of Value Relations, Public Affairs Advisors and today of Barabino & Partners, enabling us to take a further crucial step forward.”







