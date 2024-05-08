PISQ Top Achievers In IGCSE Exams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) has emerged top achievers in the IGCSE examinations in all of Qatar, awarded by Cambridge Officials. PISQ has welcomed esteemed British Council members, Simon Greens, Cluster Exams Director MENA South, and Nimrood Garry Disilva, Accounts Relationship Manager of Examination Services, to honour top achievers in the IGCSE examinations in all of Qatar. Among them are Muhammad Rafay and Khadija Mansoor, excelling in English as a second language and Urdu as a second language, respectively. Their outstanding achievements shine bright in Qatar's academic landscape.