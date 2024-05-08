Umm Salal Survive Al Bidda Scare Qatar SC Enter Quarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Umm Salal fought back after conceding a first-minute goal to see off spirited Al Bidda 3-1 in extra time and move into quarter-finals of the Amir Cup at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday.

Qatar SC also reached the last eight stage after ending Al Waab's debut appearance in the tournament with a 2-0 victory.

Debutants Al Bidda got off to a flying start as Yousef Ahmed put them ahead shortly after the kick off, stunning the Orange Fortress with a brilliant strike into the right corner from outside the box.

Qatar SC players celebrate after scoring a goal.

Oussama Tannane leveled for Umm Salal in 12th minute, finding the right corner off a free kick. Al Bidda could have regained the lead but Bright Enobakhare failed to beat Umm Salal goalkeeper Landing Badji in a 21st minute penalty.

Despite several exchanges between the two sides, the scores remained unchanged taking the showdown to extra time where fatigue seemed to have affected Al Bidda as Umm Salal put the game to bed with two quick goals.

Lucas Joao put them ahead with a header from a close range off Ali Afif's assist three minutes into extra time, with Kenji Gorre sealing the hard-fought win with a low drive after receiving a long ball in 96th minute.

Umm Salal will determine their quarter-final opponents as Al Gharafa play Al Ahli in their Round of 16 clash today.

At the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday, Bruno Tabata gave Qatar SC lead with a 31st minute spot kick, slotting in the centre of the net after referee awarded them a penalty following Abdurahman Mohamed Ragab's foul against Ben Malango.

Al Waab also created opportunities in the match mostly dominated by their opponents but their best chance came in the 77th minute when Qatar SC goalkeeper Sataa Abdulnaser made a mistake but Bernard Babacar Faye failed to capitalise on the error.

Substitute Ali Awaad sealed Qatar SC's win style in sixth minute of stoppage time, unleashing a powerful shot from almost 10 yards outside the box, leaving no chance for goalkeeper Mohmad Muntazar.

Qatar SC will face the winners of tomorrow's game between Al Rayyan and Al Khor.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa will meet Al Ahli at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Al Rayyan in the Qatar Cup semi-final last week.

Coach Pedro Martins said the Cheetahs, who finished third in the Expo Stars League (ESL), are determined to finish the season with a trophy.

“We are aiming for a strong comeback and the defeat against Al Rayyan is behind us,” Martins said yesterday.

“There is no room for mistakes in Amir Cup matches and we are completely aware of that. We will enter the match with full focus and I have great confidence in our players that they will do their best to in the tournament and make their fans happy,” the Al Gharafa coach added.

The Cheetahs had defeated Al Ahli 4-1 in their first ESL clash before the Brigadiers claimed a 2-1 win in the second leg of the top flight.

Al Ahli coach Khaled Taj was optimistic his team can beat Al Gharafa again.

“Our preparation for the match is great and our goal is to reach the quarter-finals,” he said.

“Al Gharafa will be tough and everybody saw their strength in the Expo Stars League in which they competed for the title until the end. But I am confident of a positive result against them.”