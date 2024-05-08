Kashmir Records Season's Hottest Days, Rain Expected From May 11

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded the hottest day of the season at 30.4 degree Celsius. Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory also recorded the hottest day of the season at 38.6 degree Celsius.

The sudden rise in the maximum temperature was recorded yesterday after the frequent wet spells in Jammu and Kashmir, which simultaneously led to the increase in the water level in all the water bodies, causing a flood like situation.

However, on the second straight day, Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Kupwara and Gulmarg among other areas recorded the season's hottest day today.

In Qazigund the mercury settled at 29.2 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam and Kokernag recorded the hottest day of the season at 25.7 degree Celsius and 27.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Kupwara has however, recorded the maximum temperature of 27.9 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, the mercury also witnessed a sudden increase where a maximum temperature of 20.5 degree Celsius was recorded today.

Similarly, the other areas including Anantnag, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sonamarg also recorded the hottest day of the season.

Bhaderwah station in Jammu division has also recorded the hottest day of the season at 31.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the officials in the Meteorological department informed KNO that the weather would remain hot and dry till May 10 in Jammu & Kashmir.

They added that the plains as well as the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir would record a temperature above normal 4-5 degree Celsius. In Jammu division, the temperature would settle in between 30-40 degrees Celsius everywhere, they said.

However, they said that a light to moderate widespread rain and thunderstorm is expected in between May 11-13 in Jammu & Kashmir, adding that the weather would improve from May 13 afternoon and there will be dry weather conditions till May 18.

The MeT officials also advised farmers to suspend the farm activities from May 11 to May 13 in wake of the fresh wet spell.

