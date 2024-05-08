(MENAFN- Baystreet) InMode, Driver Ink Deal
AB InBev Rises on Q1 Numbers
Tech Leaders Pave the Way for Generative AI, Poised for Massive Economic Impact
Apple Unveils New iPad Models
Must-Read Stock Market News: TikTok Sues, Apple iPad, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Dine Brands Flat on Q1 Results
Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) shares were virtually unchanged, as the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
“While we are not content with the start of the year, we are encouraged by the response of our value offerings and targeted promotions which drove improved performance as the quarter progressed,” said Dine CEO John Peyton.“This quarter is an important reminder that our guests are craving abundant value and we are committed to meet their need through our upcoming campaigns and new menu items, while leveraging the resources of our platform to support franchisees.”
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $206.2 million compared to $213.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to the negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's and IHOP, partially offset by increases in the number of effective franchise restaurants and proprietary product sales at IHOP.
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $19.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.33, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $30.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.97, for the first quarter of 2023.
DIN shares gained two cents to $43.60.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08052024000212011056ID1108190416
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.