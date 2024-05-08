(MENAFN- Baystreet) InMode, Driver Ink Deal

AB InBev Rises on Q1 NumbersTech Leaders Pave the Way for Generative AI, Poised for Massive Economic ImpactApple Unveils New iPad ModelsMust-Read Stock Market News: TikTok Sues, Apple iPad, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Dine Brands Flat on Q1 Results

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) shares were virtually unchanged, as the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

“While we are not content with the start of the year, we are encouraged by the response of our value offerings and targeted promotions which drove improved performance as the quarter progressed,” said Dine CEO John Peyton.“This quarter is an important reminder that our guests are craving abundant value and we are committed to meet their need through our upcoming campaigns and new menu items, while leveraging the resources of our platform to support franchisees.”

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $206.2 million compared to $213.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to the negative comparable same-restaurant sales growth at Applebee's and IHOP, partially offset by increases in the number of effective franchise restaurants and proprietary product sales at IHOP.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $19.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.33, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $30.2 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.97, for the first quarter of 2023.

DIN shares gained two cents to $43.60.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks