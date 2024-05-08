Coolr Strengthens Studio & Creative Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Social media and influencer marketing agency Coolr has created three new senior leadership roles in its studio and creative teams, as it heads into a new phase of planned growth.



Ben Jones (pictured, centre), who joined the agency in 2022 from The Lad Bible as the first head of Coolr Studios , has been promoted to director of creative studios, having scaled the creative campaign, design and production departments to more than 40 people.



James Parker (pictured, left), who has been at the 100-strong agency for more than five years and was the writer of the “most liked tweet of all time” for Burger King in 2018, has been promoted

to creative director (editorial) with a brief to

develop the agency's editorial, cultural and reactive programmes.



In addition, Mez Beni (pictured, right) has been promoted to head of video. Also previously at The Lad Bible until she joined Coolr 18 months ago, Beni will be responsible for day-to-day operations across all the agency's video output. The trio will work across clients including Lidl, Samsung, Deliveroo and Burger King.



Coolr CEO Adam Clyne said:“As Coolr continues to expand and evolve, it's essential that we recognise and empower our exceptional talent. The promotions of Ben, James and Mez represent a new chapter for our Creative and Studio team, reflecting our commitment to delivering best-in-class work and driving meaningful impact for our clients.”



He added:“While the breadth of our work is getting bigger and better all the time, we never want to lose the magic which we became famous for in the first place: social- first creative, cultural understanding and being the best reactive agency when it comes to social trends”.

MENAFN08052024000219011063ID1108190447