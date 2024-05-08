Bulgarian President: Azerbaijan Plays Key Role In Diversifying Our Country's Gas Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has become an important and crucial partner forBulgaria in the energy sector and plays a key role in diversifyingour country's gas supply,” President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev saidin a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

"In the fall of 2022, with the participation of PresidentAliyev, we started using the gas network between Greece andBulgaria in the city of Sofia, thereby connecting the Southern GasCorridor to Central and Eastern Europe," President Radev added.