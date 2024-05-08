(MENAFN- Baystreet) Uber's Stock Falls 8% As Earnings Miss Target

NANO-X Slides as Arm Recognized NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares dipped, as the Israeli-based company, an innovative medical imaging technology concern, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, USARAD Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of teleradiology services, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation for the sixth time by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.“Receiving an accreditation focused on safe and quality care validates the work that USARAD does on a daily basis, as these are two of the organization's guiding principles,” said USARAD CEO Michael Yuz.“The Joint Commission is one of the world's most trusted medical accreditation organizations. We are honored to have received this accreditation once more and will work diligently to uphold these high standards of care.”NNOX shares flopped 26 cents, or 2.7%, to $9.45.

