Iraq Wants To Enhance Bilateral, Political Relations With Sri Lanka

Iraq wants to enhance bilateral, and political relations with Sri Lanka, the President of Iraq Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid said.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates Udaya Indrarathna who is also concurrently accredited to the Republic of Iraq presented Letters of Credence to President of the Republic of Iraq Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at a ceremony held at the Salama Palace, Baghdad, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said, Friday.

The presentation of credentials was followed by a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Iraq.

During the cordial discussion that followed, Ambassador Indrarathna extended greetings and best wishes of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and briefed him on the progress made by Sri Lanka in the political and economic fronts.

In response, President of Iraq reiterated the strong relationship between the two countries over the years and stressed the importance of creating further avenues in all possible spheres to enhance bilateral, political, economic and cultural relations. (Colombo Gazette)